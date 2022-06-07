Jane Ryan, 81, longtime resident of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 3, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Morganfield, Kentucky, on March 21, 1941, and moved to Naples in 1960. She was married to William Ryan, a pioneer in the field of broadcasting, for 31 years until he passed away in 2001. She was a loving mother to her two children, Ashley and Joe, and a doting grandparent to her four grandkids. She was a leader in the community and was involved in Youth Haven, the Naples Wine Auction, the Des Moines Ballet, the Des Moines Symphony and other philanthropic organizations. She was especially dedicated to charities that helped children.

She is survived by her two children, Ashley (Ryan) Herbert and Joe Ryan; and her four grandchildren, Emma, William, Maya and Kieran; as well as her twin sister, Janet Martin; and her brother, Ron Householder.

A viewing will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens followed by a Memorial Service, burial and reception.

Donations in Jane’s honor may be made to Youth Haven.

To leave an online condolence go to HodgesNaplesMG.com.