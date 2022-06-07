Categories
JoJo Siwa And Her Girlfriend Were Caught Lockin’ Lips On A Kiss Cam, And *Waves Pride Flag Vigorously*


Aah, yes — the infamous Kiss Cam™! Always nabbing unsuspecting lil’ lovebirds on its mighty screen. Its victims this time? None other than JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew!!!!!!!


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

JoJo and Kylie were caught lockin’ some lips at a Dodgers game during the stadium’s 9th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night, where they were joined by fellow 🌈🌈🌈 icon Gigi Gorgeous and her partner, Nats Getty.


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Gigi posted a video of the moment to her Instagram with the caption: “caught on kiss cam with @itsjojosiwa oopsies🙈📸💋.”

AWWWWW, YOUNG LOVE!


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

They’re actually, like, preciosa.


Jerritt Clark / GC Images

From the bottom of my heart, I’m just so happy for these two. They seem so, SOOOOOO in love!!!!!!!!


Jerritt Clark / GC Images

WE LOVE TO SEE IT!!!!!!!!!!!!


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Happy Pride Month, ladies. Your love deserves the Jumbotron treatment today and every day. 💖


Jerritt Clark / GC Images

