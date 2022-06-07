JoJo Siwa And Her Girlfriend Were Caught Lockin’ Lips On A Kiss Cam, And *Waves Pride Flag Vigorously*

Aah, yes — the infamous Kiss Cam™! Always nabbing unsuspecting lil’ lovebirds on its mighty screen. Its victims this time? None other than JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew!!!!!!!
JoJo and Kylie were caught lockin’ some lips at a Dodgers game during the stadium’s 9th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night, where they were joined by fellow 🌈🌈🌈 icon Gigi Gorgeous and her partner, Nats Getty.
Gigi posted a video of the moment to her Instagram with the caption: “caught on kiss cam with @itsjojosiwa oopsies🙈📸💋.”
AWWWWW, YOUNG LOVE!
They’re actually, like, preciosa.
From the bottom of my heart, I’m just so happy for these two. They seem so, SOOOOOO in love!!!!!!!!
WE LOVE TO SEE IT!!!!!!!!!!!!
Happy Pride Month, ladies. Your love deserves the Jumbotron treatment today and every day. 💖
