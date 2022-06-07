KFC forced to swap lettuce for CABBAGE in burgers and wraps as shortage batters Australia





KFC has been forced to use cabbage in its burgers and wraps instead of lettuce after floods destroyed lettuce crops. It comes as Australian shoppers have seen a huge surge in costs for fruit and vegetables across the country.

The floods in New South Wales and Queensland have caused the shortage of items.



Social media users have posted photos of lettuces costing over A$10 ($7.18; £5.72), three times’ the usual price. On its website KFC Australia said: “Due to the recent floods in NSW [New South Wales] and QLD [Queensland] we’re currently experiencing a lettuce shortage. So, we’re using a lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice.” “If that’s not your bag, simply click ‘Customise’ on your chosen product and remove Lettuce from the Recipe,” it added, signing off with a smiley face emoji.

This is not the first time this year that the fast food company has been hit with shortages. In January, KFC Australia had to modify its menu after a shortage of its staple ingredient, chicken. This was caused by the "rapid spread of the Omicron variant across eastern Australian states" as the pandemic meant a shortage of staff at Australia's biggest chicken supplier, Ingham's. But it is not just KFC that is suffering from shortages, with McDonald's also suffering a shortage of fries in some of its Asian outlets, including in Japan and Singapore, due to the global supply crisis caused by the war in Ukraine and pandemic.

Last week, Australia’s central bank raised the cost of borrowing by more than expected in an attempt to control surging inflation which is being experienced across the globe. The Reserve Bank of Australia increased its main interest rate by half a percentage point to 0.85 percent. It said it made the decision due to rising prices caused by a number of issues, including Covid-related supply chain disruptions, the war in Ukraine and Australia’s floods.