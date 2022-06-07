Looking for our next Executive Director

The vacancy notice for the next Executive Director of the European Environment Agency is now published in the EU Official Journal, officially starting the recruitment process with aim to have the successful candidate take office in June 2023.

About the role

Building on decades of achievements and experience, our next Executive Director will help shape the EEA’s work in the decade to come and continue to enhance the role of the Agency as a key environmental knowledge provider to support the wider goal of contributing to Europe’s progress towards environment and climate goals for 2050.

EEA Executive Director actively contributes to framing policy on environmental, climate and sustainability issues at European as well as national level. In close collaboration with Eionet (Environmental Information and Observation Network) and our wider network of stakeholders, EEA Executive Director also plays an active role in networking and exchanging knowledge, including on sustainability solutions. EEA Executive Director also plays a key role in communicating EEA knowledge and contributing to policy and public debates in Europe.

The appointment is for a period of five years, renewable only once for an additional period of five years.

About the candidate

Candidates need experience in managing large organisations in dynamic and changing environments, including operational, financial, and human resource dimensions. The position requires a wide set of skills, including in developing and implementing a strategic vision and facilitating innovation processes, and taking decisions in complex political environments, as well as experience in high-level negotiations in a European or international environment.

Candidates also need to have in-depth knowledge of and experience in EU environmental and climate policies and legislation under the European Green Deal, as well as of the operations of European institutions.

In addition to excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work effectively in a transparent and open manner and to maintain appropriate relations with stakeholders, candidates will need to communicate efficiently with media and the public and to represent the Agency in relevant settings.

About us

We are an agency of the European Union, located in Copenhagen, Denmark. We aim to help the EU and its member countries to make informed decisions about improving the environment, integrating environmental considerations into economic policies and moving towards sustainability.

We also coordinate Eionet, a network of national environmental bodies in 38 countries, including European Topic Centres. Together with Eionet and other partners, we play an important role in monitoring, consolidating, evaluating and reporting on the implementation of the EU environment and climate legislation in Member States, in particular the European Green Deal and the 8th Environment Action Programme, as reflected in the EEA-Eionet Strategy 2021-2030.

We are a growing agency with over 250 multicultural and multilingual staff members, coming from over 20 European countries and covering a wide range in-house thematic and cross-cutting expertise, including biodiversity, climate, circular economy, sustainability, data and project management, networking and external communications.

Application process and deadline

The applications for this Executive Director position are handled by the European Commission. Applications are open to nationals of the EU Member States, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland and Turkey. The EEA Management Board will appoint the successful candidate on the basis of a shortlist provided by the European Commission as a result of the selection procedure.

The deadline for the submission of applications is 7 July 2022, 12.00 noon, Brussels time.

For the detailed job description, requirements and how to apply, please see the website of the European Commission.

Translations of the official vacancy notice can be accessed through the EU Official Journal in all EU language or through this web page in all EEA languages.