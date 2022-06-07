Monkeypox designated a ‘notifiable disease’ in England as outbreak worsens – UKHSA

“Anyone can get monkeypox, particularly if you have had close contact, including sexual contact, with an individual with symptoms,” explains UKHSA.

Although, “people who are gay or bisexual and men who have sex with men remain disproportionately affected”, notes the health organisation.

Although more people have been diagnosed with it recently, only a small number of people in the UK have had monkeypox and the risk remains low, notes the NHS.

You’re “extremely unlikely” to have monkeypox if you haven’t been in close contact (such as touching their skin or sharing bedding) with someone who has monkeypox or has monkeypox symptoms, adds the health body.