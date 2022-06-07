MUHS girls’ tennis heads to final – Addison Independent

MANCHESTER CENTER — The No. 3 seed Middlebury Union High School girls’ tennis team on Monday earned its second consecutive appearance in a Division II final by edging host No. 2 Burr & Burton, 4-3, in a tense semifinal.

The 14-3 Tigers will visit top-seeded Montpelier (15-2) for a Wednesday afternoon final that will be a rematch of the 2021 final, won by the Solons, 4-3.

The Tigers and Solons split two matches this spring, MUHS most recently winning, 4-3, on May 27. This story will be updated on Thursday.

The Tigers had breezed in their D-II quarterfinal match, 7-0, over visiting No. 6 Bellows Falls on June 2.

BULLDOGS NIPPED

Tiger Coach Dan Comar said that singles players Scarlet Carrara No. 1 and Julia Bartlett No. 2 gave the Tigers the early lead at the Equinox Hotel in Manchester Center on Monday, but the Bulldogs won the next three matches, one of them a tiebreaker.

That left the Tigers’ fate in the hands of No. 5 singles player Kaya Wright and the No. 2 doubles team of Maeve Roche and Oni Krizo, and both won. He described the action in an email:

“What a pair of matches they turned out to be, both decided by a third set tiebreaker, 10-8, with both teams cheering every point … Kaya Wright hit a pair of lob volleys from the half-court in the tiebreaker to seal her win…

“Maeve Roche hit a touch volley on match point to end the deciding match, with partner Oni Krizo setting her up with a driving forehand winner on the penultimate point.”

The individual scores were:

No. 1 singles, Carrara (M) defeated Mac Thuermer (BBA) 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2 singles, Bartlett (M) defeated Alex Faucher (BBA) 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3 singles, Talia Cotroneo (M) lost to Lili Zens (BBA) 3-6, 6-3, 11-9.

No. 4 singles, Paige Hescock (M) lost to Madi Miosek (BBA) 6-4, 6-4.

No. 5 singles, Wright (M) defeated Sophia Witkin (BBA) 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

No. 1 doubles, Carpenter/Nicolai (M) lost to Lyla Bronstein/Fien Beuters (BBA) 6-4, 6-1.

No. 2 doubles, Roche/Krizo (M) defeated Nora Townsend/Coco Eyre (BBA) 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.

TIGERS TOP TERRIERS

On June 2 the Tigers topped No. 6 Bellows Falls without dropping more than two games in any set.