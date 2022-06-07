Netflix Drops First Trailer for Mystery Series ‘1899’ From Creators of ‘Dark’

It’s about to get weird, again.

Two years after the third and final season of their global Netflix hit Dark, the twisted minds of German showrunner Jantje Friese and director/producer Baran bo Odar are back, with 1899.

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for the new series, which, by the looks of it, will be spawning Dark levels of online theories and speculation as to what exactly is going on.

We are on an immigrant steamer ship traveling from Europe to New York at the turn of the last century. On board are passengers from all different backgrounds and nationalities, united, in the words of one, by the fact “they are all running away from something.”

But when the group encounters a second ship, the Prometheus, missing for months, adrift on the open sea, their trip takes on a horrific turn.

The multilingual drama features an international ensemble cast, which includes Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen, Rosalie Craig, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Fflyn Edwards and Alexandre Willaume among others. All the actors will speak in their native languages.

1899 is also a technical experiment. The entire eight-episode first season of 1899 was shot on a virtual studio using cutting-edge LED-Volume technology, which uses video game engine technology to create virtual sets and locations, allowing complex visual effects shots to be made in-camera. The virtual studio, Dark Bay, is located on the Studio Babelsberg lot outside Berlin and is co-owned by Babelsberg and Friese and Odar’s production company Dark Ways with backing from Netflix. Film tech companies Arri, Faber and Framestore were involved in the development of the virtual production stage.

In typical Dark fashion, the trailer for 1899 only hints at what is to come, providing a few breadcrumbs to entice fans back for what looks like an equally strange and compelling journey. Check out the trailer below.