Princess Beatrice is ‘the new Princess Margaret’ – ‘standout fashion star in Royal Family’

What does Princess Beatrice’s engagement ring look like?

According to engagement ring expert Max Stone from Steven Stone, the stunning ring was designed by highly reputable British jeweller, Shaun Leane.

Mr Leane reportedly worked with Edoardo to create a piece of jewellery that embodied the couple’s personality and love story.

Engagement ring specialist, Max Stone, told Express.co.uk: “Princess Beatrice’s ring is an absolute stunner.

“A six claw round diamond takes centre stage, which looks to be around three carats.