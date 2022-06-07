‘Pupils hide under desks’ as armed cops swarm school grounds in ‘knife’ alert

Officers swarmed the grounds around the North Birmingham Academy this morning. West Midlands Police said three people were seen with a knife in Warren Road, Kingstanding. Some then ran into the grounds of the school in College Road at around 9.30am on Tuesday, June 7.

Pupils were told to sit on the floor under their desks in the classrooms during the police incident, a parent told BirminghamLive. Officers arrested three teenagers on suspicion of possession of a blade.

There are no reports of injuries. Police inquiries remain ongoing.

A spokeswoman for the police force told BirminghamLive: “We were called to reports of three young men seen with a knife in Warren Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, at just before 9.30am today (Tuesday).

“Officers attended and as we searched the area some of the young men ran into the grounds of North Birmingham Academy in College Road.

“Armed officers entered the premises and three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of possession of a blade. They remain in police custody this afternoon. No one has reported any injuries to us and our investigation is ongoing.”