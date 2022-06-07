Santander offers ‘top rate’ savings rates of 2.5% plus cashback on bills

Savings rates are beginning to creep up again after the Bank of England increased interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 1 percent last month.

Currently, Santander’s 123 Regular e-Saver offers an attractive rate of 2.5 percent interest but this is only for the first 12 months.

Customers with a 123, Private and Select current account will automatically receive this interest rate on savings of up to £200 a month.

At the end of the 12 month period, savers will have a maximum balance of £2,400 a year plus £48 in interest.

