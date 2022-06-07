Sonic Central Livestream Set For June 7

Sega has announced that a Sonic Central livestream will take place on June 7, offering a look at upcoming projects, partnerships, and events happening this year.

Announced on Twitter, the Sonic Central livestream will happen June 7 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on the Sonic YouTube and Twitch channels. While the Tweet doesn’t mention any specific announcements, last year’s Sonic Central saw the announcement of Sonic Origins, Sonic Frontiers, and Sonic Colors: Ultimate, so there is potential for some big announcements.

The livestream could see a release date for Sonic Frontiers, the upcoming 3D “open-zone” game from Sonic Team, which is set to release late this year. Multiple Sonic Frontiers gameplay videos have been released in recent weeks as well, possibly pointing to a big announcement soon. Sonic Origins, the collection of classic Sonic games, is set to release on June 23, so it could easily get a new trailer during the show.

The previous Sonic Central also saw the announcement of some mobile game crossovers with Sonic as well as a bunch of different merch lines, including some Sonic chains. Sega did not announce a runtime for the Sonic Central livestream, although it will likely be on the shorter side, since it is only focused on a single franchise.