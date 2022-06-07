Steve Harvey Spilled What He Knows About His Daughter Lori’s Split From Michael B. Jordan

“I’m team Lori, 1000 percent.”
The television personality confirmed that the couple had gone their separate ways on his radio show, joking that he was “doing fine” amid the news.
“I feel fine. I’m fine…I still gotta go to work…I still gotta take care of my family,” Steve quipped when asked about his daughter’s breakup.
As for the couple themselves, Steve says he thinks they’re both going to be okay, too.
“It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a succesful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends…I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing,” Steve explained.
Steve added that he loves and supports his daughter and is “team Lori, 1000 percent.”
“As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do…He’s still a cool guy…from what I know,” Steve noted.
He added, “It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time.”
Steve said he could probably learn a thing or two from Lori’s split, considering he went through two pricey divorces.
“I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor!” Steve said, adding, “I got to start learning from my children, get out early before it costs you something! I waited way too late.”
