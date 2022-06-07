‘Ted Lasso’ will end with Season 3, writer-star says

Series writer and co-star Brett Goldstein told the UK’s Sunday Times that the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ comedy was always going to be just three seasons.

“We are writing it like that,” said Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent on the show. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies.”

But the fate of the beloved series is ultimately up to co-creators Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Bill Lawrence. Sudeikis has hinted that he doesn’t know what happens after the third season.

Lawrence told The Hollywood Reporter last year it’s up to Sudeikis, who plays the titular character.