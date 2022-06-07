The Best Cold War PPSh-41 Warzone Loadout | Mid-Range Reliability



The Black Ops Cold War variant of the PPSh-41 was underwhelming when it was first released. It wasn’t trash, but it always felt B-tier. And the TTK was slightly too low for it to ever be worth taking over an OTs or an MP5. But it’s been about a year since the weapon was first released, and a series of balance changes have allowed this weapon to thrive.

Long story short: mid-range SMGs with high-capacity mags are amazing right now. The BOCW PPSh fits this description perfectly, and it’s never been significantly nerfed, despite being an “old” weapon. So, how should you build it? What are the attachments you want, and what kind of perks should you use with the PPSh?

The Best PPSh-41 (BOCW) Attachment Setup



Component Attachment Muzzle GRU Suppressor Barrel 15.7″ Task Force Laser Tiger Team Spotlight Optic Microflex LED Magazine Spetznaz 71 Rnd Drum

This is a fairly classic setup for BOCW SMGs. We want to increase the range, stay off the minimap, and bring as many rounds as we can in the magazine. These attachments are the best at doing exactly that, with a good tradeoff between mobility and range.

You might want to drop the Microflex LED if you like the iron sights, we personally don’t, but to each their own. If you decide to ditch the optic, then you should use the extra attachment slot to put a Serpent Wrap on the rear grip. This will boost your ADS even further.

The Best Secondary, Grenades & Perks For A PPSh-41 (BOCW) Loadout

The Best Secondary Weapon For The PPSh-41 (BOCW)



Despite how good the Cold War PPSh is at mid-range, it’s still an SMG. And SMGs just don’t have enough firepower to support snipers. So, we’re going to take an AR as the secondary weapon. The AR will do most of the grunt work, and the PPSh is what you switch out to when you’re going inside, or you’re on the push.

Why did we choose the STG above the other assault rifles? Because the devs have buffed this thing into the heavens. There’s really no other choice right now. The STG has zero recoil, a fantastic TTK, and very forgiving mobility.

Here’s a complete overview of the STG loadout.

The Best Equipment For The PPSh-41 (BOCW)

Lethal Throwing Knives Tactical Snapshot Grenades

As we’re going to be using an SMG, we need to capitalize on our close-range advantage, and so we’ve taken very aggressive equipment choices. The Snapshots will give us momentary wall hacks, so you should always pop them off before making an entry. The Throwing Knives let us finish downed enemies quickly, so we can focus on the rest of their squad.

The Best Perks For The PPSh-41 (BOCW)

Perk 1 E.O.D. Perk 2 Overkill / Restock (from the 2nd loadout) Perk 3 Tracker

With the close-range potential that an SMG gives us, we’ll take Tracker, so we can hunt people down when we’re pushing in. But because we’re going to be right at the front of the squad with a loadout like this, we’ll also take E.O.D. so we can survive a few Claymores and Trip Mines. And for the second slot, we need Overkill for this loadout as it has 2 primary weapons, but after that Restock is the obvious choice to run with Snapshot Grenades.

That was your complete guide to the Cold War PPSh, we hope you found it useful. If the PPSh isn’t hitting for you, though, then maybe try out the fantastic new H4 Blixen.