This Week on Vintage Favourites: June 12th

Paul McCartney is about to turn 80 – long past his own song’s ‘When I’m 64’ . That’s actually a tune he wrote as a teenager, and later revisited for the ‘Sgt. Pepper’ album. It just shows his wide ranging talent – often the driving force behind The Beatles, and certainly for his own ‘second band’, Wings. It’s really been an incredible life, which I will condense into just a dozen songs. Tune in to see how I’ll do that – taking us from Paul’s earliest pre-Beatles’ songs, through ‘the glory years’, several timeless classics and even a couple less-often-heard songs about his own life.
I’ll also have a milestone birthday salute to Gino Vannelli, turning 70. Plus ‘This Week in Zoomer Music‘ recalls an Elvis song re-mixed like we had never heard, or imagined; a salute to Toronto’s Massey Hall which first opened this week in 1894, and I’ll tell you the ‘Story Behind the Song‘ ‘Monterey’ by Eric Burdon and the Animals. It was inspired by the world’s first famous rock festival – 55 years ago this week – so ‘the story’ will also feature a bonus song: remember ‘San Francisco – Wear Flowers in Your Hair’ ?
Two years ago – just before the pandemic hit us – Trudy and I toured the US west coast, and we stopped at the famous Monterey Fairgrounds. The site is still used for shows – and I stood by the same hallowed (now-empty) stage where all those legends played 55 years ago. Check out a few pics.
It’ll be another fascinating Sunday afternoon, and I hope you’ll tune in at 2pm. Cheers.