This Week on Vintage Favourites: June 12th

Paul McCartney is about to turn 80 – long past his own song’s ‘When I’m 64’ . That’s actually a tune he wrote as a teenager, and later revisited for the ‘Sgt. Pepper’ album. It just shows his wide ranging talent – often the driving force behind The Beatles, and certainly for his own ‘second band’, Wings. It’s really been an incredible life, which I will condense into just a dozen songs. Tune in to see how I’ll do that – taking us from Paul’s earliest pre-Beatles’ songs, through ‘the glory years’, several timeless classics and even a couple less-often-heard songs about his own life.

I’ll also have a milestone birthday salute to Gino Vannelli, turning 70. Plus ‘ This Week in Zoomer Music ‘ recalls an Elvis song re-mixed like we had never heard, or imagined; a salute to Toronto’s Massey Hall which first opened this week in 1894, and I’ll tell you the ‘Story Behind the Song ‘ ‘Monterey’ by Eric Burdon and the Animals. It was inspired by the world’s first famous rock festival – 55 years ago this week – so ‘the story’ will also feature a bonus song: remember ‘San Francisco – Wear Flowers in Your Hair’ ?

Two years ago – just before the pandemic hit us – Trudy and I toured the US west coast, and we stopped at the famous Monterey Fairgrounds. The site is still used for shows – and I stood by the same hallowed (now-empty) stage where all those legends played 55 years ago. Check out a few pics.