Two of Razer’s best gaming mice are officially eco friendly

What you need to know

Razer announced that its Basilisk V3 and DeathAdder Essential are the first gaming mice to earn an ECOLOGO certification. Both mice had to meet standards for sustainability, repairability, and replacement management to earn the titles. Razer’s push to get the mice certified is part of its “GoGreenWithRazer” campaign.

A Razer website (opens in new tab) details the requirements of getting the mice certified.