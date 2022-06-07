Unions plot to unleash huge rail and flights strike chaos across UK THIS summer

The RMT union, which organised a 24-hour Tube strike that caused chaos for London commuters on Monday, is pondering a series of nationwide walkouts for the summer months.

And there are fears they will clash with strike action being organised by Unite and GMB unions in a dispute over pay, which would prompt the walkout of hundreds of check-in and ground staff employed by British Airways at Heathrow during the summer holiday period.

The move would heap more misery on British holidaymakers who are already suffering under a wave of cancelled flights that have left many stuck abroad for days unable to get home.

GMB says it is taking action after a ten per cent pay cut imposed on check-in and ground staff during the pandemic has not been reinstated – despite bosses having their pre-Covid pay rates reinstated. The ballot ends on June 23.

The prospect has thrown up concerns of a repeat of the 1978 ‘Winter of Discontent’ in which a slew of strikes by waste workers, gravediggers and lorry drivers resulted in squalid conditions for the nation under hapless Labour PM Jim Callaghan.

It comes as unions have threatened a national rail strike which could see Network Rail forced to operate on a skeleton timetable to reserve tracks for the movement of goods – with passengers only having access to key services.