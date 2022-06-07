Vitamin E deficiency: Difficulty walking could be a sign you need supplements – study

“These observations underscore the essential role of vitamin E and TTP in maintaining central nervous system function, and support the notion that a-tocopherol supplementation may comprise an effective intervention in oxidative stress-related neurological disorders.”

A separate study by Markus Schuelke, from a hospital university in Berlin, explores the link between vitamin E deficiency and ataxia – a group of disorders that affect coordination, balance and speech.

“Ataxia with vitamin E deficiency (AVED) generally manifests in late childhood or early teens between ages five and 15 years,” it states.

“The first symptoms include progressive ataxia, clumsiness of the hands, loss of proprioception, and areflexia.”