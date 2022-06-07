WATCH: Cowboys, emergency crews wrangle cow loose on busy Oklahoma City highway
The cow got loose on Interstate 40 near Pennsylvania Avenue
Crews wrangled a cow after it got loose on a busy Oklahoma City highway Monday morning.The cow got loose on Interstate 40 near Pennsylvania Avenue. The cow eventually ran onto the service road, where cowboys and emergency crews wrangled it. Sky 5 was flying overhead when crews wrangled the cow. Open the video player above to watch.
Sky 5 was flying overhead when crews wrangled the cow. Open the video player above to watch.
