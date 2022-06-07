Categories
US

WATCH: Cowboys, emergency crews wrangle cow loose on busy Oklahoma City highway


WATCH: Cowboys, emergency crews wrangle cow loose on busy Oklahoma City highway

The cow got loose on Interstate 40 near Pennsylvania Avenue



Yeah. Get him, get him, get him, get him Yes. Are you on there? You got him? You got him, you got him. Woo. That is awesome. Yeah. Mhm. Now get the, get the Heinz, Get the Heinz. Alright. Get off the horse. Get off the horse. Mm hmm. Mhm. Right, mm hmm. Yeah. Yeah. Mhm. Yeah. Mm hmm. Mhm. Yeah.

WATCH: Cowboys, emergency crews wrangle cow loose on busy Oklahoma City highway

The cow got loose on Interstate 40 near Pennsylvania Avenue

Crews wrangled a cow after it got loose on a busy Oklahoma City highway Monday morning.The cow got loose on Interstate 40 near Pennsylvania Avenue. The cow eventually ran onto the service road, where cowboys and emergency crews wrangled it. Sky 5 was flying overhead when crews wrangled the cow. Open the video player above to watch.

OKLAHOMA CITY —

Crews wrangled a cow after it got loose on a busy Oklahoma City highway Monday morning.

The cow got loose on Interstate 40 near Pennsylvania Avenue. The cow eventually ran onto the service road, where cowboys and emergency crews wrangled it.

Sky 5 was flying overhead when crews wrangled the cow. Open the video player above to watch.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.