Westborough boys tennis opens playoffs with win over King Philip


Srinjoy Gosh serves in the first singles match during his team’s playoff match against King Philip on Monday. (Photo/Dan Holmes)

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough High School (WHS) boys tennis team swept its way into the next round of the state championship tournament on Monday with a 5-0 win over King Philip Regional High School.

Hosting their playoff opener in the Round of 32 after a preliminary round BYE, the second-seeded Rangers were able to handily defeat the 31st-ranked Warriors.

Westborough has been dominant throughout this year’s spring season, massing a 12-4 win-loss record.

The squad hasn’t lost a match since April 28, now taking 11 consecutive wins across nearly six weeks.

Six 5-0 sweeps in that batch include a CMADA tournament finals win over Algonquin on Tuesday of last week, which vaulted the Rangers into the playoffs on a high note.

The team now advances to the Round of 16, where they’ll host Dartmouth on Wednesday back at WHS.

That game is slated to start at 4 p.m.

