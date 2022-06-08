🌱 Free Sunscreen Dispensers Across LI + Adopt With A Cop Initiative

Hello, everybody. I’m back in your inbox this morning to walk you through the most important things happening in town today. Keep scrolling for the scoop.
First, today’s weather:
Heavy rain and a thunderstorm. High: 75 Low: 58.
Here are the top 3 stories in Shirley-Mastic today:
- Smith Point County Park is one of many county parks and beaches across Long Island that will be receiving free sunscreen dispensers. This public health initiative was started by former Legislator Susan Berland and Legislator Kara Hahn back in 2018 to help raise awareness for and prevent against skin cancer. Catholic Health has donated enough to continue to sponsor the dispensers for the next three years. (Smithtown Matters)
- The “red flag” law has recently become more widely used throughout Suffolk County, especially by the police. The law enables law enforcement, school officials, parents, and now health care workers to let authorities know if someone plans to use a firearm in a way that would endanger themselves or others. (WABC)
- In partnership with the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter, the Suffolk County Police have created the Adopt with a Cop initiative. The Suffolk County Police will help showcase adoptable dogs on social media in an effort to promote adoption. (tbrnewsmedia.com)
Today in Shirley-Mastic:
- Creative Writer’s Workshop At Mastic Rec Center at Large Room 1 (2:15 PM)
- Drumming Up Fun with Mr. Scott At Mastic Rec Center at Small Room (6:30 PM)
From my notebook:
- Girl Scouts of Suffolk County had a wonderful evening of achievement and inspiration as GSSC recognized its 2021-2022 Gold Award Girl Scouts at East Wind in Wading River. An extraordinary 58 girls from Suffolk earned the Gold Award—Girl Scouts’ highest honor. (Girl Scouts of Suffolk County via Instagram)
- Please join Suffolk County History for its People of Color Genealogy Workshop with Genealogist-Historian Sandi Brewster-Walker on Saturday, June 18th at 1:00 p.m.! This workshop is for beginners and advanced genealogists alike. (Suffolk County History via Instagram)
- Make-A-Wish in Suffolk County helped to grant a dancer’s dream. Stephanie received a professional photoshoot showcasing some of her best moves. (Make-A-Wish Suffolk County, NY via Instagram)
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Now you’re in the loop and ready to start this Thursday! I’ll be in your inbox tomorrow morning with another update.
— Danielle Fallon
About me: Danielle Fallon is a senior writer with content creation agency Lightning Media Partners and assists Patch.com with community newsletter curation. Danielle also holds a Master’s Degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders and works part-time as a pediatric speech therapist.
Source link