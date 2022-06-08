🌱 Free Sunscreen Dispensers Across LI + Adopt With A Cop Initiative

Hello, everybody. I’m back in your inbox this morning to walk you through the most important things happening in town today. Keep scrolling for the scoop.

Here are the top 3 stories in Shirley-Mastic today:

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Now you’re in the loop and ready to start this Thursday! I’ll be in your inbox tomorrow morning with another update.

— Danielle Fallon

About me: Danielle Fallon is a senior writer with content creation agency Lightning Media Partners and assists Patch.com with community newsletter curation. Danielle also holds a Master’s Degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders and works part-time as a pediatric speech therapist.