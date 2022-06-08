10 Upcoming Movies And TV Shows Coming From The Russo Brothers

The Russo brothers became household names after making four of the best MCU movies, and they’re currently promoting The Gray Man, their newest directorial effort. But that’s far from the only project they’re working on.

After their tenure at Marvel Studios and working with super-producer Kevin Feige, the filmmaking duos became super-producers of their own and kept themselves busy with projects like Netflix’s 2020 action-thriller, Extraction. This is only the beginning of their new journey since the brothers are attached to more projects, such as a cult hit gangster film, a Disney live-action remake, and a Keanu Reeves-starring superhero movie.

The Gray Man





The Gray Man is the closest to release out of all of the duo’s projects, and not only did they produce it, but they directed it too. This action-thriller follows a black-ops mercenary (Ryan Gosling) on the run from his former colleague (Chris Evans) since he uncovered a dark secret.

There are so many reasons to be excited about the movie, as not only does it pit two movie stars against each other in a cat-and-mouse chase thriller, but it’s the most expensive Netflix original movie ever too. The film has a budget of $200 million, and it marks one of the last of its kind. While Netflix has often thrown money at creatives, whether it’s the Russo brothers or Martin Scorsese, following the streamer’s disastrous Q1 results where it lost 200,000 subscribers, Netflix will stop making mega-expensive movies.





All Fun And Games





All Fun and Games marks the Russo brothers’ first crack at producing a horror movie. The upcoming film stars Sex Education star Asa Butterfield and Stranger Things fan-favorite Natalia Dyer, and it’ll see them partaking in twisted versions of kids’ games like Flashlight Tag, Hangman, and Simon Says. But it’ll come with a demonic twist.

Despite its horror elements, according to Deadline, the movie’s representative described it as a “great summer movie for young audiences.” Between the talent in front of and behind the screen and the fascinating premise, All Fun and Games could be one of the most exciting movies of 2023.





The Warriors





The Warriors is a 1979 gangster movie, but it isn’t a typical gritty mafia flick like the ones that were released at the time. Instead, the violent movie is campy and full of flare, as each gang has their own get-up, whether it’s baseball kits or roller-disco attire. It’s hard to imagine what a remake would look like, and it seems like its studio, Paramount, is also struggling.

The project has been in development hell for years, and according to Cinema Blend, the late, great Tony Scott was attached to direct the remake in the 2000s. Meanwhile, the Russos themselves have been attached to the project since 2016. Still, with the Russos now helming as producers, The Warrior remake could be great with a modern cast.





Superfudge





Superfudge is a best-selling children’s book, and the Russos are attached to adapt it into an animated movie for Disney+. The book focuses on the three-year-old Farley Drexel Hatcher who is convinced that he has superpowers, so it isn’t completely outside of the Russos’ wheelhouse.

The adaptation marks the brothers’ first foray into animation. Interestingly, the Superfudge novel is a sequel to another novel, Tales to a Fourth Grade Nothing, but it’s the first to get the adaptation treatment.

Hercules





There are loads of live-action Disney remakes in development, and it seems like the studio won’t be finished until it has gotten through its whole catalog. Hercules is no exception, as a live-action remake of the beloved 1997 animated film is currently in development with the Russos producing.





Based on the animated movie’s contents, whether it’s Pegasus or the Hydra, the remake could be the great fantastical sword-and-sandals movie that this era of cinema has been missing. Not only that, but the Russos have spoken about expanding the Hercules‘ world and turning it into a whole new franchise. And if anybody can do that, it’s the two directors who achieved the impossible by wrapping up a 20-movie saga.

A Christmas Carol





So many adaptations of A Christmas Carol have come and gone, but it’s the most unique ones that have become the most memorable. Between the Muppets’ take on the Charles Dickens classic, the modern Bill Murray-led dark comedy Scrooged, or the envelope-pushing animated movie starring Jim Carrey, the source material is a vessel for creativity. But what the Russos plan to do with the material is yet to be seen.

The Russos have been attached to a Christmas Carol adaptation as producers for 18 months, and the only update about the movie comes from comments made by screenwriters Mark Swift and Damian Shannon in December 2021. The writers announced that the Russos had commissioned them to write a modern take on the classic novel, but that was the last update.

Citadel





While the Russo brothers seemingly have great relationships with Netflix and Disney, Citadel is one of their few projects that’s for a different streamer. Citadel is an upcoming Stanley Tucci-starring sci-fi drama series that will be available on Amazon Prime Video, and it seems like a passion project for the Russos, as they created the show and directed several of the episodes.

While not much is known about the show, Citadel is a spy series that promises to be a globe-trotting sci-fi epic. According to Collider, there’ll also be off-shoot series set in India and Italy too, but it’s unknown how much of an input the Russo will have on those.

Extraction 2





The Russos have continued to work with MCU actors ever since they completed Avengers: Endgame. These collaborations included Tom Holland in Cherry and Chris Hemsworth in Extraction. The Netflix original crime thriller is a much different tone and pace from any of their other movies, as it follows a black ops mercenary on a mission a drug lord’s son.





The movie was one of Netflix’s biggest hits, thus Extraction 2 was fast-tracked into development. While details about the sequel remain under wraps, the script was again written again by Joe Russo, and it’s easily one of the most anticipated Netflix original movies of 2022.

Past Midnight





Past Midnight is easily the Russos’ most exciting project. Details on the Netflix movie are sparse, but the project is about a completely original superhero that isn’t based on any comic book source material. Rick Famuyiwa, the director of Dope, is at the helm, and it stars Keanu Reeves in the lead role.

While fans are clamoring for Reeves to appear in the MCU as Wolverine, playing an original superhero is the next best thing. Between Reeves having a mid-career peak and Famuyiwa having made one of the most heartfelt coming-of-age dramas of the 2010s, Past Midnight could be a truly unique superhero movie.

Quantum And Woody





Quantum and Woody is a comic book series that unapologetically leans into typical superhero tropes. It follows two brothers who attempt to seek vengeance for their father’s death, and they then get superpowers after a laboratory explosion.

The Russo brothers have been attached to the project for years now, and at one point, according to Comic Book Resources, Joel McHale was set to star in the TV series. The development of the show is currently at a standstill, as Joe Russo explained, “At the moment, I think it’s just something we’re sitting on and waiting for the right opportunity to see where we can, you know find the current partner for that.”

