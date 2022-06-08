11 Female Stars Who Had To Fight For A Better Salary — Or Chose To Walk Away From Their Roles



Neve Campell is an iconic part of the Scream franchise, but she recently announced that she wouldn’t be appearing in Scream 6 because the offer she was given what she was expecting.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” Neve said in a statement. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”