1899: Netflix Unveils First Teaser for Dark Creators’ Ambitious Mystery/Horror Series

Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, the creators of Netflix’s eerie sci-fi series Dark, are back with yet another psychological thriller set to premiere on the streaming service later this year.

The epic period mystery-horror series, titled 1899, takes place on the sea as a group of hopeful European immigrants journey to America in order to seek better lives for themselves. When their ship, called the Kerberos, encounters another migrant ship on its way to New York City from London, their dream voyage soon becomes more of a nightmare. Despite all coming from different backgrounds, as one passenger states in the trailer, they’re all “running away from something.” Check out teaser trailer below:

1899 will feature an international cast, including Emily Beecham (Hail, Caesar!), Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Anton Lesser, Rosalie Craig, Gabby Wong, Alexandre Willaume, Mathilde Ollivier, Isabella Wei, and Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen. According to Deadline, Friese and Odar requested that each multilingual actor speak in their native tongue.

“Being true to the cultures and the languages was really important, we never wanted to have characters from different countries, but everyone speaks English,” Friese said. “We wanted to explore this heart of Europe, where everyone comes from somewhere else and speaks a different language, and language defines so much of your culture and your behavior.”

The creators pulled inspiration for the series from the European migrant crisis where high volumes of displaced immigrants hoped to seek safety from conflicts in their native regions by migrating. “We felt that with the past years of Europe being on the decline, we wanted to give a counterpoint to Brexit, and to nationalism rising in different countries, to go back to that idea of Europe and Europeans working and creating together,” Friese said.

Friese attributed their desire to make the show pan-European to Netflix opening doors to more content from different languages. Many foreign series from the streaming giant, such as Spain’s Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) and Germany’s Dark, have increased interest in non-English speaking programming, with these series’ helping to double the number of viewers as of 2020.

Much like Dark, the creators also wanted to keep the same air of suspense that their hit time-traveling series had. They assured fans of their work that 1899 will be just as “weird, wild, and crazy.” Depending on the viewers, Friese says she and Odar plan on making the series a multi-season show.

1899 will set sail on Netflix in late 2022.

Sources: YouTube, Deadline