Aldi’s bestselling large hanging egg chair is finally coming back online – find out when

Aldi’s bestselling large hanging egg chair is a favourite among shoppers and sold out quickly when it was stocked last year. Now, the supermarket has announced the egg chair will be returning for the first time this year.

Aldi’s Specialbuys are always popular with shoppers but the most wanted item is still the Large Hanging Egg Chair.

Selling out instantly, the egg chair will be coming back online for the first time in 2022.

Just in time for the summer approaching, it’s perfect to add to all outdoor spaces and gardens for BBQs, garden parties and more.

The Large Hanging Egg Chair will be available to pre-order from Sunday June 12, 2022 here.