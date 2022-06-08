Andy Murray believes Roger Federer ‘will get back’ to tennis after injury nightmare

Andy Murray says he is still hoping for one last battle with Roger Federer as the Swiss star continues his attempts to return to tennis.

Federer underwent knee surgery in February 2020 to correct what was supposed to be a minor problem.

However, two further surgeries and one failed comeback later and Federer, now 40-years-old, is still searching for fitness.

He is not on the entry list for Wimbledon and is currently targeting a September comeback at the Laver Cup.

Murray, who is no stranger to battling injury himself, has backed Federer to return – and he hopes to face him on court one last time.

“I would love to see Roger back playing again,” Murray told the official ATP website.

“It’s always difficult to know when the end is. Obviously, people have been talking about it for many years. The next generation have come through, [but] the same guys are still winning the Grand Slams and I’d love to see Roger back competing again.

“I don’t know his situation, but I believe he will get back to competing. I don’t know how long for, but I really hope we can play another tournament together. It’s been a long time.”

Murray’s own injury nightmare has given him a fresh appreciation for other’s going through the same, which Roger Federer is right now.