Bitcoin poised to reclaim ‘all previous gains’ as coin embraces vital formation

Mr Kopelman said: “Bitcoin broke through the $30,500 resistance this week but was quickly slammed down and is now resting just above the $29,000 support level.

“This marks a re-appearance of the previous bear market in what crypto experts call a Bart Formulation.

“The Bart is a chart pattern in which the crypto market rallies sharply before experiencing a short period of sideways movement until it suddenly retraces all of its previous gains.”

By Bart’s logic, if BTC is following the pattern, it could see gains bring it closer to last year’s landmark $64,000 high.