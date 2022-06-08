Call of Duty League teams have caught up, and no squad is safe from losing

It’s that special time of the Call of Duty League season when pretty much any team can win on a given day. There’s a two-month buffer when the Atlanta FaZe and OpTic Texas teams of the world take a vice grip on the game’s fundamentals – and CDL standings.

But now most teams can win, especially if there are mistakes by the opponent.

OpTic Texas only finished in the top six of Major III. They were swept by the Florida Mutineers and kicked out of the tournament by the Los Angeles Thieves. Both of those teams didn’t stand much of a chance against OpTic in the first two months of the season, but they are all caught up.

“Every year we get to a point in Call of Duty where the game has been out for six, seven, eight months and the skill gap between the teams in terms of knowledge and understanding of the game is so low, that if you just mess up, most teams will be in a position to take advantage of that,” OpTic Texas head coach Ray “Rambo” Lussier said.

That point is now. Atlanta FaZe is arguably the most consistent team in the game because they have the most CDL points (260) and have been to every Major championship.

Even FaZe has yet to win a tournament though. OpTic Texas (225 points), the Los Angeles Guerrillas (125 points) and Seattle Surge (175 points) all have chips.

The trend suggests the Major IV champion will be someone else.

Lussier felt like OpTic shot itself in the foot in its two Major III losses. There’s so little room for error because teams have a fundamental understanding of how Call of Duty: Vanguard plays now.

“It feels like the more this season goes on, the more this game plays out, the more glaring the issues are when we don’t play well as a team,” Lussier said. “Everyone just kind of looks bad individually and statistically. It’s really unforgiving in terms of, if you make small mistakes, and the other team is countering those mistakes without necessarily knowing about them, but just doing it, it’ll blow up in your face.”

The easy take would be to say that OpTic has fallen off and is no longer the top team that it was. That might be a half truth. OpTic Texas still has a potential that’s higher than its competition because of the talent on the roster, but there’s less room for error now.

Just look at the Call of Duty League standings for confirmation.

The Minnesota ROKKR went undefeated in Stage III qualifiers and the Florida Mutineers made noise at the previous two majors. But are currently in jeopardy of missing the playoffs. The New York Subliners won the Pro-Am, which wasn’t worth any CDL points. But the Subliners would need a miracle to squeak into the top eight for the Champs.

OpTic Texas has a cushy No. 2 seed it can keep if it floats to the regular season finish line – that’s far from Lussier’s goal. He wants OpTic to clean up its mistakes. If it doesn’t the result is inevitable.

“It doesn’t matter how good you can shoot,” Lussier said. “No teams are safe from losing, not even us.”

