Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Unveils Stunning Reveal Trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the upcoming first-person shooter sequel to the 2019 entry, has unveiled a stunning reveal trailer giving us a glimpse into the campaign and graphics of the title. You can check out the aforementioned trailer below!

Task Force 141, Going Dark

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 puts players in the shoes of Task Force 141 operatives including John Price (Price), Kyle Garrick (Gaz), Simon Riley (Ghost), John MacTavish (Soap), and many more familiar and new faces. This task force makes its way through missions of all shapes and sizes, seeing explosive action missions alongside careful stealth through Europe, Asia, and the Americas. All of this, is in a quest to stop the evils that have plagued the world from the shadows and brought about radical extremist ideals. The fun continues in the Special Ops missions as well, which make a return and see both you and a partner take on hefty missions in co-op.

Of course, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature the multiplayer you’ve come to know and love, which will receive plenty of details following this reveal trailer. The same wide range of maps and modes are all present here, alongside the long list of operators you’ve grown accustomed to. There’ll even be plenty of post-launch maps and modes, so the fun won’t ever stop. If that isn’t enough for you, soon after the launch of Modern Warfare 2 will be the brand new Warzone 2.0, which promises to overhaul the fan-favorite multiplayer battle royale and take it to new heights thanks to new additions and changes based on community feedback.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. Head over to the official site if you wish to pre-order the game, which will also net you access to the open beta early access (even earlier if you’re on PlayStation).