Chickenpox symptoms: Can you have chickenpox without spots? Fact-checked

Despite there being little in the way of evidence to prove that you can get chickenpox without the rash, it is possible in one particular form of shingles.

Shingles is caused by the same virus which is responsible for chickenpox, and is known to produce a painful rash on one side of the body – but it is not contagious.

According to the medically accredited website Healthline, shingles without a rash is called “zoster sine herpete” (ZSH).

It’s not very common and can be hard to diagnose without the rash present, though it does share many of the same symptoms as shingles.