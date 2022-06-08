Clark County Fire Department Offers Safety Tips for Upcoming Heat Wave

With an excessive heat watch issued for Thursday this week through Sunday, the Clark County Fire Department is reminding residents that heat can pose serious health risks to anyone in our region especially children, the elderly and people with poor circulation and weight problems.

“When our desert heat sets in this time of year, it’s important to drink more water than usual and seek shaded or cool areas during the heat of the day to avoid dehydration,” said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck. “Never leave children or pets alone in hot cars and remember that swimming pools are very enticing to young children. Adults always need to keep their eyes on kids anytime they are near water.”

Most heat-related medical issues occur because people get overexposed to heat or over exercise for their age and physical condition. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps and dizziness. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles; temperatures in a car can rise to 120 degrees when outdoor temperatures are in the 90s. Pets also should have access to lots of shade and water when outdoors. Additional information about heat safety is on the Fire Department’s website at https://tinyurl.com/2wa3xmp7. Reminders include:

Drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Limit intake of alcoholic beverages, which contribute to dehydration.

Always carry plenty of water with you and a mobile phone. You never know what might happen during the day that could keep you outdoors longer than anticipated.

Remember to “look before you lock” so you don’t make the mistake of leaving kids or pets unattended in a hot car. More information is available on the County’s website at https://tinyurl.com/msezxjpk.

Dress for hot weather. Clothing that is loose, lightweight and light-colored reflects heat and sunlight.

Use sunscreen with a high SPF to protect against sunburn and skin cancer.

Look in on friends and family, especially the elderly who may need help adjusting to the heat.

Limit errands and outdoor activities to before noon or in the evening to avoid being out during the hottest part of the day.

Always assign a designated water watcher when children are near a pool or any body of water; install barriers between your home and pool; and enroll children in swimming lessons. Additional drowning prevention information is on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website at https://tinyurl.com/2p85xryk.

###

Clark County is a dynamic and innovative organization dedicated to providing top-quality service with integrity, respect and accountability. With jurisdiction over the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and covering an area the size of New Jersey, Clark is the nation’s 11th-largest county and provides extensive regional services to 2.3 million citizens and 45.6 million visitors a year (2019). Included are the nation’s 7th-busiest airport, air quality compliance, social services and the state’s largest public hospital, University Medical Center. The County also provides municipal services that are traditionally provided by cities to 1 million residents in the unincorporated area. Those include fire protection, roads and other public works, parks and recreation, and planning and development.