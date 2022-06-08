Columbia library to host family tree guide through genealogy service

COLUMBIA – Researching family history is getting more innovative.

“20 years ago, you’d have to spend a day doing research just to find the census. But now it’s just a click of a mouse, and you’re done immediately,” said Tim Dollens, the Daniel Boone Regional Library genealogy instructor.

The Columbia Public Library (CPL) will host a drop-in session to help mid-Missourians with questions about researching their family history Wednesday evening.

CPL will allow patrons to use the subscription-based website ancestry.com at no charge from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to research anything to help them connect their family history, Dollens said.

He guides users to investigate census data, immigrant and military records and birth/death certificates.

Dot Grotemeyer, a visiting former resident of Columbia, said she wanted to put together the missing pieces of her family tree puzzle.

She was seeking more information about her great-grandfather, Garrett Welsh, who died at a young age.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“That got me very interested to find out more information from my maternal side of our family,” Grotemeyer said.

She learned snippets about her great-grandfather through his obituary.

Welsh emigrated from Kent, Ireland in 1855 to the U.S. and had 10 children. He was discharged with highest honors in Savannah, Georgia from the Company G of the 26th regiment, Missouri infantry, after fighting in the Civil War in 1865, according to the obituary.

Grotemeyer came to Missouri, visiting from Florida, to find out more details to answer her and her family’s questions.

“When I found this small piece, he [Grotemeyer’s youngest brother, Garrett] said, ‘I’d like the entire volume.’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry, that’s all I got.’ So that spurred me to look into more [information] while I’m here in Missouri,” Grotemeyer said.

The session is for adults only. The classes are starting back up again Wednesday after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are optional.

Dollens stated he hopes genealogy classes will run twice a month now that the program has made a return. More CPL events can be found on the library’s website.