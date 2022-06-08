Sony Bend, the studio behind 2019’s Days Gone, has announced that it is working on a brand new IP while also unveiling the studio’s new logo.
“Today, we are excited to share just a snippet of news on our current project,” says Bend Studio online community specialist Kevin McAllister on the PlayStation Blog. “We are currently working on a new IP that includes multiplayer and builds upon the open-world systems of Days Gone, but brings you a whole new world that we are extremely excited to craft for you. We cannot wait to reveal it to you when the time is right.”