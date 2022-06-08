DWP ‘still making state pension assessment errors’ – some women told they can’t get sum

Despite a huge correction exercise currently being undertaken by the DWP on historic state pension awards, errors are still being made on new state pension awards, a former pensions minister has claimed.

Partner at LCP Steve Webb said mistakes are still being made in relation to women who previously paid a reduced rate of National Insurance contributions, commonly known as the ‘married woman’s stamp’.

Sir Steve said: “When DWP admitted to me that they had been making errors for this group of women I assumed that they would have put in place procedures to sort out the problem.

“Yet I continue to hear from women who have been wrongly told that they are not entitled to a pension.”

