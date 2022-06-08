Elsie Elaine Jones Obituary (2022) The Beaches Leader

ELSIE ELAINE JONES October 27, 1941 – June 2, 2022
Elsie Elaine Jones, 80, of Ponte Vedra Beach, died at home on June 2, 2022 of metastatic neuroendocrine carcinoma.
She is survived by her husband, Terry, of Ponte Vedra Beach, sons Chris, of San Francisco and Jason, of Jacksonville, and sister, Judy Dodson of Walton, KY. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alice and LeRoy Winters and her sister, Rose Winters.
Elsie was an extraordinarily gifted woman whose talents were so numerous that just to list them defies belief. She was a professional, multi-honored theater designer, as well as an accomplished singer, decorator, craftswoman and seamstress. Possessing just one of these talents would have made her remarkable; possessing all of them made her unparalleled. Rarely has one person been able to do so many things so well and look so beautiful while doing them. Her death extinguishes a brilliant star in our artistic firmament
Elsie was born on October 27, 1941 in Lawrenceburg, IN, grew up in Cincinnati, and moved as a young woman to Washington, D.C. where, after a brief stint as one of Santa’s elves, she became the assistant buyer of fine jewelry at Woodward and Lothrop Department Store. It was there she met Terry, a student at Georgetown University Law School. They were engaged in one month, married in six months, and inseparable for the next 57 years.
After raising her sons, Elsie began her career as one of the most sought-after theater designers in Washington, D.C., designing props and set dressing for many of the professional theaters in the Washington area. Her work was honored multiple times at the annual Helen Hayes Theater Awards and featured in numerous newspaper pieces. Elsie also had a lovely soprano voice and sang first soprano with the Washington Vocal Artists, a preeminent vocal group. Among many other places, she performed with that group at the White House, as well as at clubs in New York.
Elsie brought her artistry with her when she and Terry moved to Ponte Vedra Beach. For many years she has enhanced numerous events, including the annual SenioRitas charity fundraiser, with her creative and unique decorations And she has continued to pursue her passion for singing with the Sawgrass Singers.
Elsie’s talents as a seamstress were particularly legendary. She loved to sew, and designed and made most of her own clothes. That way, she said, she could always get what she wanted. Wherever she went, dressed in one of her own creations, she was invariably stunning.
Elsie was a woman of intense passion who loved and cared deeply and wasn’t afraid to show it. You always knew where you stood with Elsie. She loved the three men in her life with all her heart. She was so proud of her sons; they meant everything to her. She was also so fortunate to have so many dear friends with whom she has shared countless fun-loving times. They had such a special place in her heart.
Elsie also loved the Beatles and the beach. She loved opera, ice hockey (she was a rabid Washington Capitals fan), the Great American Songbook, and power tools. She loved visiting friends in Monpazier in the Dordogne, staying in apartments in Paris, and taking trips with Terry anywhere. She loved romantic walks through the hardware store.
But the thing Elsie loved most in the world, after her family and her friends, was to sing. And she was always singing. To find Elsie, all you had to do was follow the music.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elsie’s name to the American Cancer Society.
Elsie will be remembered at a reception to be held at Pusser’s Bar & Grill in Ponte Vedra Beach on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Published by The Beaches Leader from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2022.