“Elvis” Director Baz Luhrmann Says Harry Styles Was “Desperate” To Play Elvis, But He Was Turned Down Anyway


“Harry is a really talented actor.”

In just a few weeks, the world will get to see Austin Butler‘s performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s latest film, Elvis.


Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Austin’s performance has already received some approval from critics — but the actor wasn’t the only person in the running to tackle the iconic role.


Hugh Stewart / Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection

As it turns out, Harry Styles was heavily interested in becoming Elvis for the film — but Baz ended up turning him down.


Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

The Moulin Rouge! director explained why he rejected Harry in a recent interview on the Fitzy & Wippa podcast.


Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images

“The real issue with Harry is he’s Harry Styles,” Baz said.


Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

“He’s already an icon. Harry and I came to a place, genuinely I mean, he was just desperate to put the suit on and explore.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Coachella

Baz had a ton of praise for Harry too. He called the singer a “really talented actor” and a “great spirit,” and he also said that he’d love to work with him in the future.


Ian West – Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Ultimately, though, Austin won out for the role because, in Baz’s words, “he was almost born to play it.”


Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images

“He just happened, like, two years nonstop living and breathing as Elvis,” Baz further explained. “He’s now going through a…deprogramming thing because he’s been a long time since he’s known who he was.”


Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

We’ll see for ourselves how Austin measures up when the film comes out on June 24. In the meantime, check out the trailer below:

View this video on YouTube


Warner Bros / Via youtube.com



