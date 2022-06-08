Every bank holiday left in 2022 – Full list for each UK nation

Scottish residents have got a summer Bank Holiday on Monday, August 1 and will mark St Andrew’s Day on Wednesday, November 30.

And in Northern Ireland, as well as the two dates at Christmas, they get an extra bank holiday at the start of July to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne (Tuesday, July 12).

Typically, there are around eight bank holidays each year, though special milestones – such as the Platinum Jubilee – will occasionally see more days added.

Traditional bank holidays in Britain include Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, around the Christmas period.