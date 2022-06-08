Famine warning: Why Turkey could be key to solving Russia crisis over wheat shortages

But in an effort to alleviate fears Turkey has emerged as a potential third party to help trade resume.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is meeting with officials in Ankara, on Wednesday, where it’s thought talks on a deal are close to a breakthrough.

Ukraine has prepared for attacks on Odesa by laying naval mines in and around its harbour, which would prevent ships from trading.

However, Turkey is considering offering its help in de-mining the waters, in an agreement with President Putin who would commit not to use designated trade routes to attack the city.