Final spaces on new Carnival Celebration cruise ship include upgraded Emeril’s

Carnival Cruise Line has been slowly eking out details of the six different themed sections coming to Carnival Celebration when it debuts in Miami this fall, and on Wednesday revealed the name of its final zone: The Gateway.

Taking the same place as the French Quarter on sister ship Mardi Gras, this newly themed entertainment. dining and shopping zone will still feature a venue from Chef Emeril Lagasse, but will expand beyond its New Orleans flavors when the ship arrives.

The overall theme of the space that features a long promenade is global travel. It will feature the redesigned Emeril’s Bistro 1397, a new bar called Latitudes and a massive LED-window display that will be home to daily entertainment. It’s also home to the previously announced bar Golden Jubilee that pays deference to the cruise line’s 50-year-history.

“When designing it we were inspired by grand terminals, departure points, and destinations around the world,” said Glenn Aprile, the cruise line’s director of New Build Product Development during a call Wednesday.

The Gateway is one of six zones on Carnival Celebration that includes a promenade, the Latitudes bar, Emeril’s Bistro 1397 and the Golden Jubilee bar, all themed to global travel. (Carnival Cruise Line)

The Latitudes bar features a modern take on historic departure boards like those you might see at train stations.

“That split flap board is designed to come to life periodically with motions and sounds including that familiar clickety clack sound that’ll spark memories of your past travels,” Aprile said.

The international feel at the bar include tasting samplers and drinks from around the world with examples such as a Brazilian caipirinha, Aperol Spritz from Italy, a Singapore Sling or tequila samplers, he said.

As far as the return of Lagasse, the venue will tie into the global theme. Both this new version of the bistro and the Mardi Gras version feature a number in the name, which is in deference to the hull number given the ship during construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

“For this one, we’re going to be kicking it up a notch,” said Lagasse in a recorded message. “My restaurant on Carnival Mardi Gras has been so popular that we will feature guest favorites from Mardi Gras plus we’re expanding the menu to offer some of the best of international cuisines and flavors presented with a special Carnival and Emeril flair.”

Some of the items coming over to Celebration include Emeril’s popular Creole dishes like barbecue shrimp and jambalaya as well as beignets and bananas Foster crepes. But the newly expanded menu will change each night as The Gateway gets a thematic overlay to celebrate different parts of the world.

“We’ll be featuring some of my favorite dishes from those same locations,” Lagasse said, with promised themes tied to Europe, the Far East and Mexico.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said the dishes will be prepared in Emeril’s signature style.

“Of course our chefs are all trained by Emeril, so you’re really getting the authenticity of Emeril and his his style of cooking which we all love and I’m getting hungry,” she said.

The venue’s footprint on the ship is shifting, though, with the kitchen moving across to the interior side of the ship allowing for more seating along the promenade and an intimate seating area along the windows.

“I think it’s a great new space and I love the fact that we’ve moved the kitchen away from the windows and we’re giving that space back to the guests where they can really enjoy the views from from the restaurant,” said Duffy.

The promenade continues with interactive features such as the Gateway Atlas, a high-definition display that shows the location of all Carnival ships around the world in real time.

“We’ll have some fun moments like as the ships pass by nearby ports on the map, you’ll see a pop up for “Hello” in the port’s respective language and it’ll be a really fun and engaging display,” Aprile said.

One of the biggest new offerings for Carnival Celebration, though, is a design feature called virtual windows along the promenade with a dozen 10-foot-by-5-foot displays along the way as well as an LED-lit ceiling 100 feet up that will be paired at times with show lighting and sounds.

“To highlight this travel aspect of The Gateway that we’ve been describing … we went back to seek inspiration from the grand departure point stations and terminals around the world,” Aprile said, “The scenes on the windows will change periodically so there’ll be always something new to discover and experience throughout each day.”

The plan is to almost trick passengers who may think it’s a regular view during the day, but then bring in unique surprises. Nighttime offerings, though, will step it up.

“At night we’re going full immersive with a different theme every night of the cruise transporting guests to far off places around throughout the world,” he said.

Each night, a short multimedia show that spills over into all the venues will roll out the night’s theme.

“That’ll be what signifies to guests that it’s time to be going off to a far off place, transported to a fully immersive experience,” Aprile said. “So let’s say South America for example, you might enjoy pre-dinner drinks like a pisco sour, as you enjoy views of the sunset over Machu Picchu, Iguazú Falls or you may even enjoy the moon rising over Rio de Janeiro to the sounds of bossa nova while enjoying some empanadas or chimichurri steak.”

The theme will also spill over into neighboring zone Celebration Central, he said.

The Gateway and Celebration Central accompany other previously announced neighborhoods, which carve up the ship in a similar way to how Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class ships are divided. One other, 820 Biscayne, is also unique to Carnival Celebration, and pays deference to Miami and the original address of the Carnival headquarters when the line began business.

The other three mirror the spaces on Mardi Gras, which debuted at Port Canaveral last summer. Both have the BOLT roller coaster as part of the top-deck area called The Ultimate Playground along with segments called Summer Landing and Lido. It will also have its own WaterWorks aqua park, SportSquare area with mini-golf, ropes course and basketball court, Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, Alchemy Bar, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, a two-level RedFrog Tiki Bar, Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant, Guy’s Burger Joint, Seafood Shack, and BlueIguana Cantina among other spaces.

The ship will feature more than 20 stateroom categories including the family-friendly Family Harbor and adults-only Havana Cabana options.

Carnival Celebration, which along with Mardi Gras and the future ship Carnival Jubilee, are the largest in the fleet, coming in at 1,130 feet long, 180,800 gross tons and boasting a 5,282-passenger capacity based on double occupancy. The line has dubbed these ships its Excel class.

All are powered by liquefied natural gas, and Celebration will be the first LNG-powered vessel to homeport in Miami with its inaugural sailing scheduled for Nov. 21. The ship will then begin sailing five-, six-, seven- and eight-night Caribbean itineraries.