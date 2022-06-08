Former Isley Brothers Guitarist Has New Album – Hudson Valley Press

By Ed McCarthy

HUDSON VALLEY – Many of you grew up listening to such hits by The Isley Brothers, as “Twist an Shout”, “It’s Your Thing”, “Who’s That Lady,” and more. Or you heard some of the hits covered by the Isley’s and The Beatles, Human Beinx, even Chubby Checker and some of you caught the live act. Grammy associate Gioron Wilkins was for a long time the live guitarist on stage for the Isley’s.

Now the multitalented Wilkins, with inspiration from the Lord, has played, written and produced an album of praise to the Lord – “We Give You Glory.” In his release to the press Gioron states, “My prayer for this album is that it will reach the entire world, and that my love for God would be demonstrated through songs to encourage, lift up and minister in a way most needed to the listener.” Vocals for the album were performed by Jillian, Wilkins beloved wife, as he performs all the instrumentation.