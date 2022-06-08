GB news: Jeremy Hunt ‘complete disaster’ if elected as PM – ‘Danger to this country’

Mr Hunt, 55, is seen as one of the potential frontrunners if a Conservative Party leadership contest were to take place. In 2019, Mr Hunt lost to Boris Johnson in the final round of elections and since then he has used his position on the backbenchers to launch a series of attacks on the Government.
Sarcastically laughing at the thought of him becoming the PM, Ms Platell said: “He will be a complete disaster.
“Remember, this is the guy who said that his first priority as Health Secretary was to build a proper system for the care system. He did nothing.
“He promised we would get 5,000 extra GPs, guess how many we got.. 300!
“He is a charisma bypass, I mean he is up against Keir Starmer and they will be like two ironing boards arguing. It would just be a disaster.
“He has no personality but what worries me more about him is what you hinted at…is this invidious coming through the backdoor to get his back into Europe.
“He is a remainer. That’s all he cares about.
“And he would have his back there and God knows what happens to the Northern Ireland problem we got at the moment.
“He is a danger to this country.”
