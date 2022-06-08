Great River Rescue, Petco Love to hold free pet vaccine event

BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue, in partnership with Petco Love, will hold a free pet vaccine event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at the shelter, 612 Carr Lake Rd. SE.

The free vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Dewormer, flea/tick treatment and microchips will also be available at low cost. Through this national effort, Great River Rescue aims to vaccinate 300 pets.

“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Brandon Mustful, executive director of Great River Rescue. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

Qualified pet owners must register for a time slot at

www.greatriverrescue.com

. Income qualifications are also listed at the site.