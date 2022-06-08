Green Choice Sustainability Program Expands

CR is pushing companies to contribute in other ways as well—by, for example, helping to extend the useful life of their own products, which would simultaneously save consumers money, slow the flow of goods into landfills, and reduce the carbon footprint of new-product manufacturing.

Our product reliability ratings, based on surveys of roughly 3 million CR members per year, are one way we incentivize companies to this end—another “carrot” approach, if you will.

But we’re willing to employ the stick, too, as with our promotion of federal and state “right to repair’’ laws, which are aimed at manufacturers that force consumers to use “certified” repair technicians, often by restricting access to replacement parts and repair manuals and tools.

If you can even find one of these hand-picked service operations in your area, their work is often unreasonably expensive, leading many consumers to throw their product in the trash and buy a new one. In fact, more than half of Americans say they’ve replaced at least one smartphone, appliance, or car sooner than they’d hoped because they couldn’t find someone to fix it. And almost 6 out of 10 people don’t think consumers have enough options as far as where to get certain things repaired.

Based on model legislation developed by Consumer Reports and other allies in the right-to-repair effort, right-to-repair laws would give consumers the freedom to take broken products to the repair shop of their choice, and would also guarantee that independent shops and do-it-yourselfers have access to the manuals and tools they need to perform repairs.

That’s just one of many ways that CR is calling on policymakers to help address climate change and environmental issues more broadly. We have a long history of advocating for more stringent automobile fuel-efficiency standards, and contributed in a significant way to this year’s successful effort to persuade the Environmental Protection Agency to reestablish standards at the same level as those set in 2012, which were rolled back in 2020.

And we’ve successfully campaigned for regulations that will give consumers more choices when they seek energy-efficient and money-saving appliances for their homes—and we’ll continue to do so. This week, for example, we’re calling on the Department of Energy to set efficiency standards for a range of appliances and other household devices after it missed 28 legal deadlines to do so between 2017 and 2021. “These missed deadlines and rollbacks result in real financial losses for consumers in the form of unnecessarily high water and utility bills,” says Mary Greene, CR senior policy counsel for sustainability policy. “Importantly, these lost savings disproportionately affect low-income households who spend a significantly larger percentage of their income on utility bills than higher-income households.”

