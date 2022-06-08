Gun call leads to roadblock in Norway House: RCMP – Winnipeg | Globalnews.ca

RCMP say charges are pending against a man in connection with a gun call that led to a roadblock in Norway House.

Police say they received several calls from people telling them someone had pointed a gun at them around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers spotted a suspect vehicle speed away from the area.

The say the vehicle stopped on a driveway in front of a home and a number of suspects fled on foot into the home and into nearby bush as officers pulled up.

















That’s when police say officers set up road block was set set up on Highway 373 to secure the area.

Shortly after, three women came out of the home and were taken into custody, police said in a release Wednesday.

Further investigation led officers to two other homes in the community, roughly 800 kilometres north of Winnipeg, where two men were taken into custody.

RCMP continue to investigate and say a 26-year-old man remains in custody with charges pending.

On June 7, Norway House #rcmpmb responded to several reports from individuals having had a firearm pointed in their direction. With the use of North District Containment, ERT & PDS, 3 females & 2 males were located & arrested. For further info… http:// https://t.co/fNYFGZEtvH — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 8, 2022