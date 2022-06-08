Holly was a “first love”: Pet Tribute

Editor’s Note: We recently offered readers an opportunity to pay tribute to beloved pets who have passed away. We received dozens of heartfelt tributes. They will be published on cleveland.com on weekdays from May 16-June 10. Please note that the deadline to submit new free tributes has passed. Readers can place a pet memory ad for their furry friends by calling 216-999-5555 or by going to ezads.cleveland.com.

Holly Edge

Chihuahua

Passed away on July 5, 2020

To my first love.

You meant the world to me. You were my camping dog, my lap dog, my best friend. You watch us all grow. You were so loving and so kind.

You got excited over the smallest things and always ran around in circles when you were excited. You went on numerous trips, always riding in moms bike basket.

I love you Holly. No one will compare to you.

I hope you’re sitting on grandmas lap right now.

Madi Edge,

Boston Heights

