Home To Home helps families rehome pets without surrendering animals to a shelter

MCCALL — MCPAWS Regional Animal Shelter (MCPAWS) has added a new interactive tool to help families with pets in the West Central Mountains of Idaho and surrounding areas. Home To Home will give pet owners who can no longer keep their pets the opportunity to find new, loving homes without having to surrender them to the shelter. Pets can go from one home right into another, which means less stress for animals and humans alike. In addition, this offers potential new owners the opportunity to communicate directly with the current owners, providing firsthand information about the animals.
Home To Home is a rehoming website for owners who need to surrender their pets, which can include dogs, cats and other animals. Those needing to rehome pets easily register and fill out a brief profile, upload a picture and information on their pet, and hit submit. For those seeking a pet, there is a search feature. Home To Home is free to use; however, there are some rules to the site, such as no money is allowed to exchange hands. Rehoming fees don’t lead to better outcomes for pets, but quality communications will.
In addition to rehoming, the Home To Home foster network directly connects pet owners who are seeking temporary housing for their pet with individuals who can open up their homes and hearts to provide short-term care until the pet can be reunited with its family.
“There has been a steady increase in owner surrenders during the past year. We see the immense stress people are under when they need to surrender their dogs or cats to us. While our shelter is a safe place, it isn’t a home and can be stressful for some animals,” said Ashley Malone, MCPAWS’ assistant shelter manager. “The number one reason for surrendering pets is an unavoidable change in living situations. A perfect opportunity to use the Home To Home tool would be within the time frame of finding out relocation is necessary and the actual moving date. If the pet isn’t rehomed before the moving deadline, he or she can be brought to us.”
