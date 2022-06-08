Interceptor: Netflix film reaches No 1 in rankings – but viewers are calling it ‘one of their worst’

There seems to be little logic behind the films and TV shows that dominate Netflix’s Top 10 rankings.

Sometimes, it will be the streaming service’s newest original offering – other times, it’s an arbitrary forgotten thriller from more than a decade ago.

Interceptor, the film currently topping the Netflix rankings in a number of countries including the UK, falls into the former category.

Released on 3 June, Interceptor follows an Army captain (played by Elsa Pataky) who tries to avert a missile attack on the US.

Despite its climb to the top of Netflix’s rankings, the film has been subject to poor reviews, earning a critics’ score of 44 per cent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. In terms of audience reviews, it fares even worse, scoring just 26 per cent.

On social media, viewers have been sharing their thoughts about the film, with many conndemning it as “one of Netflix’s worst”.

“If you have one hour 40 minutes of your life that you don’t ever want back, watch Interceptor on Netflix, it’s pure turd,” one person wrote.

‘Interceptor’ has risen to the top of Netflix’s film charts (Brook Rushton/Netflix)

“Interceptor was by far one of the worst movies I’ve seen on Netflix. Wow,” wrote another unimpressed viewer.

“If you are looking for a movie to watch on Netflix, Interceptor is to be avoided at all costs. I repeat, do not go there,” someone else warned.

Some others, however, were more positive about the film.

Elsa Pataky as JJ Collins in ‘Interceptor’ (Brook Rushton/Netflix)

“Ok… this Interceptor movie is one of the best I’ve seen on Netflix,” one person claimed.

“#Interceptor on #Netflix is a freaking badass action movie. It has a tough as nails female lead holding off a swathe of US terrorists from taking down the final interceptor base to allow nuclear strikes on US soil. The usual sorts are giving this movie s***. Don’t listen to them,” another wrote.

The Interceptor is available to stream now on Netflix.