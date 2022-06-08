Irish port forges offshore wind ties with Norway



Shannon Foynes Port Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

with Norwegian Offshore Wind. The MOU will enable collaboration between

SFPC and offshore wind interests in Norway, providing a framework for further

collaboration on market activities towards both the Irish and Norwegian

offshore wind market.

Moreover, the agreement

provides a platform for research, development and innovation (RDI) activities

for Irish and Norwegian companies.





Norwegian Offshore

Wind is a cluster organization located on the West coast of Norway

with over 350 member companies that cover the entire supply chain in offshore

wind. Several ports along the Norwegian coast are member of the cluster

and have an objective of positioning themselves in several offshore wind

markets in the North Sea and beyond.

Shannon Foynes Port Company is one of Ireland’s second largest port

operator and largest bulk port company, and has statutory jurisdiction

over all marine activities on a 500km2 area on the Shannon Estuary, stretching

from Kerry to Loop Head to Limerick City on Ireland’s Atlantic Coastline.

It also plans to transform the Shannon Estuary into an international floating

offshore wind hub.

“The ports in Norway and Ireland are a vital component in the supply

chain in offshore wind, and thus imperative for the countries in Northern

Europe to reach their renewable ambitions,” said Arvid Nesse, General

Manager of Norwegian Offshore Wind.

Nesse adds: “This

agreement will strengthen the cooperation between the ports along the Norwegian

coast and one of the hubs for floating wind in Ireland. I am convinced

that the agreement will create a cooperation platform for market and RDI

activities that will be mutually beneficial for Norway, Ireland and the

entire industry in Northern Europe. This agreement additionally provides

Norwegian companies with opportunities in the fast emerging Irish offshore

wind market.”



Shannon Foynes Port Company CEO Pat Keating said: “Norway is a world

leader in the development of floating wind and it’s this very technology

that will enable Ireland to not alone meet its longer term climate change

targets but become an international energy hub for the first time in our

history. The Shannon Estuary will be a key enabler of that because of its

proximity to offshore winds and its deep waters, which are essential for

supply chain.

“Ireland’s potential from floating offshore wind generation off the West

coast alone stands at 70GW, which is 12 times our current installed wind

capacity on land. So what we now need to do is to realise that opportunity

and being able to partner with global leaders like Norway will be a key

enabler of that. Norwegian Offshore Wind’s partnership with us on this

MOU reflects just how big that opportunity is and we look forward to working

closely with them to progress this mutually beneficial relationship.”