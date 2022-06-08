Irish port forges offshore wind ties with Norway

Shannon Foynes Port Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)
with Norwegian Offshore Wind. The MOU will enable collaboration between
SFPC and offshore wind interests in Norway, providing a framework for further
collaboration on market activities towards both the Irish and Norwegian
offshore wind market.
Moreover, the agreement
provides a platform for research, development and innovation (RDI) activities
for Irish and Norwegian companies.
Norwegian Offshore
Wind is a cluster organization located on the West coast of Norway
with over 350 member companies that cover the entire supply chain in offshore
wind. Several ports along the Norwegian coast are member of the cluster
and have an objective of positioning themselves in several offshore wind
markets in the North Sea and beyond.
Shannon Foynes Port Company is one of Ireland’s second largest port
operator and largest bulk port company, and has statutory jurisdiction
over all marine activities on a 500km2 area on the Shannon Estuary, stretching
from Kerry to Loop Head to Limerick City on Ireland’s Atlantic Coastline.
It also plans to transform the Shannon Estuary into an international floating
offshore wind hub.
“The ports in Norway and Ireland are a vital component in the supply
chain in offshore wind, and thus imperative for the countries in Northern
Europe to reach their renewable ambitions,” said Arvid Nesse, General
Manager of Norwegian Offshore Wind.
Nesse adds: “This
agreement will strengthen the cooperation between the ports along the Norwegian
coast and one of the hubs for floating wind in Ireland. I am convinced
that the agreement will create a cooperation platform for market and RDI
activities that will be mutually beneficial for Norway, Ireland and the
entire industry in Northern Europe. This agreement additionally provides
Norwegian companies with opportunities in the fast emerging Irish offshore
wind market.”
Shannon Foynes Port Company CEO Pat Keating said: “Norway is a world
leader in the development of floating wind and it’s this very technology
that will enable Ireland to not alone meet its longer term climate change
targets but become an international energy hub for the first time in our
history. The Shannon Estuary will be a key enabler of that because of its
proximity to offshore winds and its deep waters, which are essential for
supply chain.
“Ireland’s potential from floating offshore wind generation off the West
coast alone stands at 70GW, which is 12 times our current installed wind
capacity on land. So what we now need to do is to realise that opportunity
and being able to partner with global leaders like Norway will be a key
enabler of that. Norwegian Offshore Wind’s partnership with us on this
MOU reflects just how big that opportunity is and we look forward to working
closely with them to progress this mutually beneficial relationship.”
