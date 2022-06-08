Categories
Johnny Depp Posted His First Official TikTok Since The Amber Heard Trial


Depp and Heard have not returned to socials, besides their post-trial statements — until now.


Elizabeth Frantz / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Heard was ordered to pay her ex-husband $15 million after the jury found her guilty of defamation for her “I spoke up against sexual violence” opinion piece in the Washington Post.


Steve Helber / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The trial was televised, and both Depp and Heard had audio recordings of each other, which made for almost daily viral moments and fodder online. Essentially, a lot of the trial was discussed, critiqued, theorized over, and examined on social media.


Steve Helber / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

And since the verdict, both Depp and Heard have not returned to socials, besides their post-trial statements — until now.

On Tuesday, Depp created a TikTok account, which was verified by the platform.

And just this afternoon, the actor posted his first video — a montage of clips of him and his fans.

@johnnydepp

To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD

♬ Stranger – Love Joys

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together,” he captioned the video.


Evelyn Hockstein / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.”


Steve Helber / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“You are, as always, my employers and once again, I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”


Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Within an hour, the video had over 2 million views.


Shawn Thew / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

It’s important to note that TikTok is the platform where Depp received most of his support, and also where Amber Heard was heavily mocked and ridiculed.


Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

During her testimony, Amber said she received thousands of death threats to her and her family and even heckled outside court. “I was harassed. I am harassed on a daily basis, death threats,” she said. 

Amber has yet to comment on the trial since her post-trial Instagram statement.


Consolidated News Pictures / Getty Images

“I’m sad I lost this case,” Amber wrote. “But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly.” You can read the full statement here:

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.



