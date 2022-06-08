Joker 2 title hints at Batman crossover – and the introduction of new villain





Joker took the world by storm when it hit cinemas in 2019. The DC Comics movie won two Oscars – one for Best Actor, and another for Best Original Score – and made more than $1 billion at the box office. Since then, fans have been yearning for information about any kind of sequel – and this week it was confirmed. Overnight, director Phillips posted an image announcing a follow-up – Joker: Folie à Deux. But there’s a lot more inside this title than meets the eye.

When fans left Joker off he had been placed in Arkham Asylum after murdering talkshow host Murray Franklin live on TV and starting riots around Gotham City. The final moments of the movie showed that his days of being a psychotic killer were not yet over, as he murdered one of the orderlies in the hospital. But, while the original movie was a complete solo venture, the sequel’s title, Folie à Deux, hints at more to come. In psychotherapy folie à deux is described as “delusion or mental illness shared by two people in close association”. In the Joker’s history there are a few deranged people that he has worked with in the past. First of all: The Batman.

The Batman was resurrected for the big screen just earlier this year with Pattinson’s version of the character. Completely nocturnal, darker, and more brooding than ever, this version of the hero would fit perfectly with Phoenix’s rendition of Arthur Fleck / Joker. However, there is a problem. The final moments of The Batman showed The Riddler (Paul Dano) being greeted in Arkham Asylum by a different version of the Joker. READ MORE: Henry Cavill Superman and Ben Affleck Batman ‘safe and can return’

This time around the Clown Prince of Crime was played by Barry Keoghan (of Eternals fame). It seems as if the character’s inclusion in the movie’s stinger means the officially announced sequel to The Batman will focus on this villain. So, with Pattinson having his own Joker already, will there be a new Batman being cast to take on Phoenix’s Joker? I don’t think so. Instead, I think Joker’s folie à deux title refers to another enormous part of the Joker mythos: Harley Quinn. DON’T MISS…

Historically, Dr Harleen Quinzell was a therapist in Arkham Asylum who worked closely with Joker. Before long, she was seduced by his charm and eventually sent mad by his actions. Harley’s story has already been told on the big screen, first in Suicide Squad, then Birds of Prey, and then The Suicide Squad. Does this mean Harley actor Margot Robbie will be making an arrival in the Joker universe?

Otherwise, a different actor could be up to playing the antihero. This would not be surprising considering Robbie’s version of Harley has already been rooted in the ongoing DC Universe. But who would be the perfect Harley Quinn to work opposite Phoenix? Personally? I think Helena Bonham Carter is the one. Joker: Folie à Deux does not yet have a release date.